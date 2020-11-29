Two rounds of rain will be likely and severe weather will be possible

Rain will begin between 5 to 7 a.m., from south to north across the rain. The last drops of rain will not end until 6 to 9 p.m. Monday. However, in between that will be two main periods of rain.

The first period of rain will run from 5 to 7 a.m. to around noon. A heavy, steady rain will fall during this time. Ponding of roadways will be possible during this time. Totals should be between a half inch to an inch during this time.

After this time, until the 6 to 9 p.m. end time, rain will be off and on. However, a line of unusual, late season, thunderstorms threaten to move in. In addition to the synoptic winds, thunderstorm wind gusts during the afternoon can knock out power, cause tree damage and topple over loose objects. In total, between 1 to 1.5 inches of rain will be likely.

The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed South Jersey in a level 1 of 5, marginal, risk for severe weather. Fortunately, the timing of any severe weather will not lineup with the strongest winds at the 5,000 foot level discussed earlier, sparring South Jersey from 90 to 100 mph gusts.

