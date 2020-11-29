 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two rounds of rain will be likely and severe weather will be possible
0 comments

Two rounds of rain will be likely and severe weather will be possible

Rain will begin between 5 to 7 a.m., from south to north across the rain. The last drops of rain will not end until 6 to 9 p.m. Monday. However, in between that will be two main periods of rain.

The first period of rain will run from 5 to 7 a.m. to around noon. A heavy, steady rain will fall during this time. Ponding of roadways will be possible during this time. Totals should be between a half inch to an inch during this time. 

After this time, until the 6 to 9 p.m. end time, rain will be off and on. However, a line of unusual, late season, thunderstorms threaten to move in. In addition to the synoptic winds, thunderstorm wind gusts during the afternoon can knock out power, cause tree damage and topple over loose objects. In total, between 1 to 1.5 inches of rain will be likely. 

Radar Nov. 30

Forecasted radar from the North American Model, an American forecasting model, for 4 p.m. Monday. Note a broken line of rain moving through. That may bring damaging winds and power outages as thunderstorms end the rain for Monday. 

The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed South Jersey in a level 1 of 5, marginal, risk for severe weather. Fortunately, the timing of any severe weather will not lineup with the strongest winds at the 5,000 foot level discussed earlier, sparring South Jersey from 90 to 100 mph gusts. 

SPC Nov. 30

A level 1 of 5, marginal, risk for severe weather has been issued for Monday. 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News