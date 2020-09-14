LOWER TOWNSHIP — Two people were rescued Saturday from the Delaware Bay by the State Police Marine Unit.
Lower Township Police Department responded to the area of Beach Drive and Delford Road for a call about an unoccupied raft, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers noticed an inflatable raft nearly a quarter mile out and it appeared that one person was in the water, struggling to hang on to the raft.
The U.S. Coast Guard and NJSP Marine Unit, as well as the Town Bank Fire Company, were notified to attempt a rescue. Within mintues, the NJSP Marine Unit located Sophia Goncalves, 21, and Croccifixiov Treson-Smith, 22.
No injuries were reported and both Goncalves and Treson-Smith were escorted to the beach.
