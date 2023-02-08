OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted ribbon cutting ceremonies in January for two new businesses to the town.

Beehive Studio Salon held a ribbon cutting ceremony on January 23. The studio is a boutique beauty salon that specializes in holistic hair care, as well as nail services. The studio is located at 616 Asbury Ave. For more information, visit thebeehivestudio.net.

Another ribbon cutting ceremony was held on January 26 by the Chamber to celebrate the opening of Lisa’s Sweet Treat Bakery. The bakery specializes in cupcakes, cheesecake, macaroons, cookies, donuts, brownies, birthday cakes and more. Lisa’s Sweet Treats is located at 1064 Asbury Ave. For more information, call 609-983-9114 or visit lisas-sweet-treats.com.