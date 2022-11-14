Two honored in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY – Dave Allegretto is set to be named the Citizen of the Year by the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

On the same evening, the chamber is set to present its annual business awards.

Allegretto is a financial adviser, and served as the founding president of the Ocean City Education Foundation, Mayor Jay Gillian wrote in his weekly message to residents on Friday. Allegretto is a third-generation Ocean City resident and a 1985 graduate from Ocean City High School, and is also active in the chamber. He also serves on the mission team of his church and is active in the family life center there, Gillian said.

Also honored in the community, Kathy Thompson was presented with the Book of Golden Deeds award by the Ocean City Exchange Club on Friday.

“As an individual, volunteer and trustee of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Kathy helps prepare and deliver food to Ocean City residents,” Gillian wrote in his weekly message. “The Exchange Club is recognizing her dedication to community service with their highest award.”