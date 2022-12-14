Two forecast questions remain

There are two things I'll watch for Thursday into Friday.
First is where exactly the low pressure will be. Will it be over New Jersey, or just offshore? Just to the west of the low pressure is where over two inches rainfall amounts will be likely.
Speaking of rain, how wet Friday will be remains a question. I know Cape May County will be dry most of Friday, but will a place like Smithville be? That's important for holiday shoppers trying to get there to shop.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
