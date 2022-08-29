Two Atlantic City residents charged in connection with Philadelphia man's murder

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men have been charged in connection with the Thursday shooting death of a 31-year-old Philadelphia resident on Baltic Avenue, officials said Monday.

Aaron Callahan, 32 and Kenneth Creek, 47, both of Atlantic City, have been charged with murder in connection with the death of Jordan Eaddy. Callahan and Creek were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. Creek is also charged with possession of a weapon by a certain person.

Callahan has been arrested without incident and is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Creek is still on the lam and considered armed and dangerous, according to the prosecutor's office.

Any information on Creek’s whereabouts or this investigation can be directed to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or anonymously at the Prosecutor’s Office website at https://www.acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting/. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

The investigation into Eaddy's death was a cooperative effort between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.