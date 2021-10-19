Two Atlantic City men arrested in separate fire arms incidents

The Atlantic City Police Department arrested two men in separate incidents last week, each with a loaded firearm.
Detectives of the Special Investigations Section were conducting an investigation into a man who was in possession of a shotgun Thursday. The detectives observed Stacey Davenport, 57, of Atlantic City, riding his bicycle on the 800 block of Maryland Avenue carrying a tactical style bag. The detectives stopped Davenport and he was arrested after a loaded shotgun was found inside the bag. Davenport was also found in possession of a small amount of heroin and cocaine.
Davenport was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to posses a weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On Saturday, patrol units responded at about 6 a.m. to an apartment building on the first block of north Boston Avenue for a report of a man trespassing. When police arrived officers learned that the man, Jonathan Anderson, 27, of Atlantic City, was sitting in a hallway charging his phone and was in possession of a handgun.
The officers began to check each floor of the building before finding Anderson on the third floor. The officers began to provide Anderson instructions. Anderson failed to comply with the directions and made several attempts to reach toward the pocket in his sweatshirt. Ultimately, after more direction, Anderson complied and was arrested after officers recovered a loaded handgun in the pocket of his sweatshirt.
Anderson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, and criminal trespassing.
Both men were remanded to Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Anyone with additional information about these incidents is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.