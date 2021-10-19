Two Atlantic City men arrested in separate fire arms incidents

The Atlantic City Police Department arrested two men in separate incidents last week, each with a loaded firearm.

Detectives of the Special Investigations Section were conducting an investigation into a man who was in possession of a shotgun Thursday. The detectives observed Stacey Davenport, 57, of Atlantic City, riding his bicycle on the 800 block of Maryland Avenue carrying a tactical style bag. The detectives stopped Davenport and he was arrested after a loaded shotgun was found inside the bag. Davenport was also found in possession of a small amount of heroin and cocaine.

Davenport was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to posses a weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

On Saturday, patrol units responded at about 6 a.m. to an apartment building on the first block of north Boston Avenue for a report of a man trespassing. When police arrived officers learned that the man, Jonathan Anderson, 27, of Atlantic City, was sitting in a hallway charging his phone and was in possession of a handgun.