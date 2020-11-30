Two area districts return to fully virtual classes

Two of the area's regional school districts announced they are returning to full-time remote learning this week.
Cumberland Regional in Bridgeton and Lower Cape May Regional in Lower Township said they are making the switch at least temporarily.
“Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, Cumberland Regional High School will be on fully remote instruction for two weeks,” according to a message on the district’s website. “This decision has been made due to an increasing number of COVID cases in the area, as well as a number of positive and presumed positive cases within the school community.”
Cumberland Regional officials will make a determination regarding the future by Dec. 10, according to the message.
The Lower Cape May Regional School District is switching to 100% virtual instruction beginning Tuesday, according to information released by Superintendent Joseph Castellucci.
The school district is taking the necessary precautions to switch to virtual instruction to prevent the spread of illness due to the recent increases of COVID-19 cases and exposures in the community and in the schools, Castellucci said.
The district will remain closed for in-person instruction through at least Dec., 15th, Castellucci said.
"We will monitor the impact that this virus is having on our community and provide an update on December 14th, 2020 to our families regarding the reopening or extended closure of our schools for in-person instruction," said Castellucci in a written statement.
The basis for the decision was the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases in the region and the staffing shortages due to quarantines, which have created obstacles in the district's ability to maintain its current hybrid mode of instruction, Castellucci said.
"Therefore, as difficult a decision as this was, we have opted to move toward an all virtual mode," said Castellucci in a statement. "Instruction will be a combination of virtual, synchronous lessons and remote, asynchronous work five days per week."
Each school’s remote learning schedule is posted on the district website, as is other information and resources, including the district's Tech Hotline, to assist with any connectivity or Chromebook issues, Castellucci said.
"If you need assistance with anything, the building principals are also available to help as well," Castellucci said in a statement. "It is our sincere hope that we will once again return to an in-person learning schedule as soon as it is safe and appropriate to do so."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!