Two area districts return to fully virtual classes

Two of the area's regional school districts announced they are returning to full-time remote learning this week.

Cumberland Regional in Bridgeton and Lower Cape May Regional in Lower Township said they are making the switch at least temporarily.

“Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, Cumberland Regional High School will be on fully remote instruction for two weeks,” according to a message on the district’s website. “This decision has been made due to an increasing number of COVID cases in the area, as well as a number of positive and presumed positive cases within the school community.”

Cumberland Regional officials will make a determination regarding the future by Dec. 10, according to the message.

The Lower Cape May Regional School District is switching to 100% virtual instruction beginning Tuesday, according to information released by Superintendent Joseph Castellucci.

The school district is taking the necessary precautions to switch to virtual instruction to prevent the spread of illness due to the recent increases of COVID-19 cases and exposures in the community and in the schools, Castellucci said.

The district will remain closed for in-person instruction through at least Dec., 15th, Castellucci said.