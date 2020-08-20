082120_acw_tavernonthebay

Denise Riordan, right, of Twisties Tavern on the Bay, brings an order of Twisties Nachos to Howard and Maureen Barrett’s Boat last week in Strathmere. A video is attached to this story at ACWeekly.com.

Summer wouldn’t be complete without a visit to this legendary bar and eatery, which was established almost a hundred years ago. Notoriously difficult to find by land for first-time visitors, the joint is steeped in history and tradition—and arriving by boat may have you feeling like you’ve traveled through time to a more relaxed era. Get there for hot pizza and cold beer. Located at 236 Bayview Drive in Strathmere. Go to TwistiesTavern.com for more information.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments