Twinkle
Twinkle is one of six kittens found in a box on the streets. She was fostered and is a friendly,... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
A $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold Friday in New Jersey ahead of that night’s drawing, lottery officials said Saturday.
Aleyah McIntyre was supposed to come home to her father in Millville this week. A long-fought custody battle finally came to an end Sept. 3 wh…
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
TRENTON — Workers at child care centers have until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated under an executive order announced Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy.
ATLANTIC CITY — A hospitality company involving actor Robert De Niro will open a restaurant in Caesars Atlantic City and renovate hotel rooms there.
CAPE MAY — Councilman Chris Bezaire pleaded guilty Friday in Superior Court to stalking a former girlfriend and contempt of court.
Cedar Creek High School graduate and starting Rutgers cornerback Malachi “Max” Melton has been suspended for the team’s game at Michigan on Saturday.
Seven people, including five from Atlantic County and one from Cumberland County, were indicted Wednesday as a result of three separate narcot…
BRIDGETON — Cumberland County Jail Warden Charles Warren resigned Monday, just before a hearing with a federal judge in a lawsuit by inmates w…
ATLANTIC CITY — An AtlantiCare urgent care center in the city will be closed until next month as boosted staffing is needed to meet the volume…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE