TV listings for Saturday, Oct. 2
TV listings for Saturday, Oct. 2

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4:30 p.m.;NBCSN — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Sparks 300 at Talladega, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon;ABC — Texas at TCU

Noon;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

Noon;BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

Noon;CBSSN — W. Michigan at Buffalo

Noon;ESPN — Arkansas at Georgia

Noon;ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina

Noon;ESPNU — Memphis at Temple

Noon;FOX — Michigan at Wisconsin

Noon;SECN — Tennessee at Missouri

2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Colorado

2:30 p.m.;NBC — Cincinnati at Notre Dame (97.3 FM)

3:30 p.m.;ABC — Oregon at Stanford

3:30 p.m.;ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.

3:30 p.m.;BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers

3:30 p.m.;CBS — Mississippi at Alabama

3:30 p.m.;CBSSN — UCF at Navy

3:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia

3:30 p.m.;FOX — Oklahoma at Kansas St.

3:30 p.m.;FS1 — Nevada at Boise St.

3:30 p.m.;SECN — Troy at South Carolina

4 p.m.;ESPNU — South Florida at SMU

5:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington St. at California

6 p.m.;ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

6:30 p.m.;FS2 — Air Force at New Mexico

7 p.m.;CBSSN — Liberty at UAB

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

7 p.m.;FS1 — Kansas at Iowa St.

7 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

7:30 p.m.;ABC — Indiana at Penn St. (97.3 FM)

7:30 p.m.;ACCN — Boston College at Clemson

7:30 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska

7:30 p.m.;ESPNU — UConn at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.;ESPN — Auburn at LSU

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.

10:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Montana at E. Washington

10:30 p.m.;FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA

11 p.m.;CBSSN — Fresno St. at Hawaii

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Brown at Columbia

FISHING

8 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The College Bracket Championship, Coosa River, Wetumpka, Ala.

GOLF

8 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland

1 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway Township.

4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB 

1 p.m.;MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

4 p.m.;MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR Boston at Washington

6:10 p.m.;NBCS Phila. — Philadelphia at Miami (1230, 1340 AM and 93.1, 94.1, 100.7 FM)

7 p.m.;FOX — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR NY Mets at Atlanta

10 p.m.;MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

NHL 

7 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston

RUGBY

Midnight (Sun.);NBCSN — Premiership: Saracens at Leicester (Taped)

4:30 a.m. (Sun.);FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. South Sydney, Final, Milton, Australia

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:30 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Manchester United

10 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Watford at Leeds United

10 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea

12:30 p.m.;NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion

9:55 p.m.;NBCSN — Liga MX: Atlas at Guadalajara

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-WTA Final

9 a.m.;TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinals

2 p.m.;TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Semifinals 

