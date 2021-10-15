 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listing for Saturday, Oct. 16
0 comments

TV listing for Saturday, Oct. 16

  • 0

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy's Frozen Custard 335, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon;ABC — UCF at Cincinnati

Noon;BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern

Noon;CBS — Auburn at Arkansas

Noon;CBSSN — Yale at UConn

Noon;ESPN — Florida at LSU

Noon;ESPN2 — Nebraska at Minnesota

Noon;ESPNU — Tulsa at South Florida

Noon;FOX — Oklahoma St. at Texas

Noon;FS1 — Michigan St. at Indiana

Noon;SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

3:30 p.m.;ABC — Purdue at Iowa

3:30 p.m.;ACCN — Miami at North Carolina

3:30 p.m.;CBS — Kentucky at Georgia

3:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Toledo at Cent. Michigan

3:30 p.m.;ESPN — BYU at Baylor

3:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

3:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Kent St. at W. Michigan

3:30 p.m.;FS2 — Fresno St. at Wyoming

3:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona at Colorado

4 p.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina

7 p.m.;CBSSN — Utah St. at UNLV

7 p.m.;ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

7:30 p.m.;ABC — TCU at Oklahoma

7:30 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at Boston College

7:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

7:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Stanford at Washington St.

7:30 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee

8 p.m.;BTN — Army at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m.;FOX — UCLA at Washington

9 p.m.;FS1 — Air Force at Boise St.

10 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona St. at Utah

10:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Hawaii at Nevada

10:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Morgan St. at SC State (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

4:30 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan

GOLF

7:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

2:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas

2 a.m. (Sunday);GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series - New York, Final Round, Glen Oaks Club, Old Westbury, N.Y. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.;FS2 — British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England

12:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, Semifinals, Phoenix

MLB PLAYOFFS

4:20 p.m.;FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2

4:20 p.m.;FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2

8 p.m.;TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.;NHLN — Arizona at Buffalo

7 p.m.;NHLN — Chicago at Pittsburgh

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Sunday);NBCSN — Premiership: Exeter at Wasps (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa

10 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City

12:30 p.m.;NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford

TENNIS

1 p.m.;TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Semifinals, Doubles Finals; WTA Doubles Finals

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News