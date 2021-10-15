TV listing for Saturday, Oct. 16

AUTO RACING
3 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy's Frozen Custard 335, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon;ABC — UCF at Cincinnati
Noon;BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern
Noon;CBS — Auburn at Arkansas
Noon;CBSSN — Yale at UConn
Noon;ESPN — Florida at LSU
Noon;ESPN2 — Nebraska at Minnesota
Noon;ESPNU — Tulsa at South Florida
Noon;FOX — Oklahoma St. at Texas
Noon;FS1 — Michigan St. at Indiana
Noon;SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
3:30 p.m.;ABC — Purdue at Iowa
3:30 p.m.;ACCN — Miami at North Carolina
3:30 p.m.;CBS — Kentucky at Georgia
3:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Toledo at Cent. Michigan
3:30 p.m.;ESPN — BYU at Baylor
3:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
3:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Kent St. at W. Michigan
3:30 p.m.;FS2 — Fresno St. at Wyoming
3:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona at Colorado
4 p.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina
7 p.m.;CBSSN — Utah St. at UNLV
7 p.m.;ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
7:30 p.m.;ABC — TCU at Oklahoma
7:30 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at Boston College
7:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
7:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Stanford at Washington St.
7:30 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee
8 p.m.;BTN — Army at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m.;FOX — UCLA at Washington
9 p.m.;FS1 — Air Force at Boise St.
10 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona St. at Utah
10:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Hawaii at Nevada
10:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Morgan St. at SC State (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4:30 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan
GOLF
7:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain
2:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas
2 a.m. (Sunday);GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series - New York, Final Round, Glen Oaks Club, Old Westbury, N.Y. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.;FS2 — British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
12:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, Semifinals, Phoenix
MLB PLAYOFFS
4:20 p.m.;FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2
4:20 p.m.;FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2
8 p.m.;TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.;NHLN — Arizona at Buffalo
7 p.m.;NHLN — Chicago at Pittsburgh
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday);NBCSN — Premiership: Exeter at Wasps (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa
10 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City
12:30 p.m.;NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford
TENNIS
1 p.m.;TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Semifinals, Doubles Finals; WTA Doubles Finals