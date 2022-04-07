 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights for Friday, April 8

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.;FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

4:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

7:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

10:55 p.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

1:55 a.m. (Sat.);ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.;BTN — Indiana at Purdue

7 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Miami

8 p.m.;SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.

11 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at California

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Michigan at Penn St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

7:30 p.m.;BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky

7 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Utah

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oregon

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

GOLF

3 p.m.;ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

2 p.m.;ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Woodward Academy (Ga.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.

4 p.m.;ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Centennial (Nev.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB 

1 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit

NBA 

7 p.m.;NBATV — Milwaukee at Detroit

9:30 p.m.;NBATV — Phoenix at Utah

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Eastern Conference Playoff: Delaware at Motor City, Semifinal

NHL 

7 p.m.;NHLN — Boston at Tampa Bay

RUGBY (MEN'S)

1 a.m. (Sat.);FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.;TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.;FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas

10 p.m.;CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews, Dallas

Tags

Breaking News