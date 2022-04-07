TV highlights for Friday, April 8

AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.;FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
4:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
7:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
10:55 p.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia
1:55 a.m. (Sat.);ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.;BTN — Indiana at Purdue
7 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Miami
8 p.m.;SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.
11 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington at California
People are also reading…
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Michigan at Penn St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
7:30 p.m.;BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky
7 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Utah
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oregon
9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
GOLF
3 p.m.;ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
2 p.m.;ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Woodward Academy (Ga.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.
4 p.m.;ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Centennial (Nev.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
1 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit
NBA
7 p.m.;NBATV — Milwaukee at Detroit
9:30 p.m.;NBATV — Phoenix at Utah
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Eastern Conference Playoff: Delaware at Motor City, Semifinal
NHL
7 p.m.;NHLN — Boston at Tampa Bay
RUGBY (MEN'S)
1 a.m. (Sat.);FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.;TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.;FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas
10 p.m.;CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews, Dallas