 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV and radio listings for Friday, Aug. 20
0 comments

TV and radio listings for Friday, Aug. 20

  • 0

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.;FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney

2:30 a.m. (Sat.);FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Brisbane

5:30 a.m. (Sat.);FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Carlton

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

9 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

GOLF

4 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (taped)

6 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

6 p.m.;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

8:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Sat.);GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped)

6 a.m. (Sat.);GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

8:30 p.m.;NBCSN — PLL: Archers LC vs. Chaos LC, Albany, N.Y.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.;CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Cummings, Boyds, Md.

8 p.m.;FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Waters, Boyds, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.;ESPN — World Series: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.;ESPN — World Series: Florida vs. Michigan, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.;ESPN — World Series: South Dakota vs. Louisiana, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — World Series: Texas vs. Washington, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 265: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov (Heavyweights), Sioux Falls, S.D.

MLB 

2 p.m.;MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.;MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston

10 p.m.;NBC Sports Phila. — Philadelphia at San Diego (radio: 1230, 1340 AM, 93.1, 94.1, 100.7 FM) 

10 p.m.;MLBN — NY Mets at LA Dodgers

NFL 

8 p.m.;ESPN — Preseason: Kansas City at Arizona

8 p.m.:;NFLN — Preseason: Cincinnati at Washington

RUGBY

4 a.m.;FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canberra

6 a.m.;FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith

SAILING

9 a.m.;CBSSN — SailGP: The Denmark Grand Prix, Aarhus, Denmark

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy

TENNIS

11 a.m.;TENNIS — Cincinnati: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Quarterfinals

7 p.m.;TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

Midnight (Sat.):NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped)

WNBA 

8 p.m.;CBSSN — Indiana at Dallas

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News