TV and radio listings for Friday, Aug. 20

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.;FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney
2:30 a.m. (Sat.);FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Brisbane
5:30 a.m. (Sat.);FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Carlton
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
9 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
GOLF
4 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (taped)
6 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
6 p.m.;GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
8:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)
4 a.m. (Sat.);GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped)
6 a.m. (Sat.);GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
8:30 p.m.;NBCSN — PLL: Archers LC vs. Chaos LC, Albany, N.Y.
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.;CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Cummings, Boyds, Md.
8 p.m.;FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Waters, Boyds, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.;ESPN — World Series: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.;ESPN — World Series: Florida vs. Michigan, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.;ESPN — World Series: South Dakota vs. Louisiana, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — World Series: Texas vs. Washington, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 265: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov (Heavyweights), Sioux Falls, S.D.
MLB
2 p.m.;MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.;MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston
10 p.m.;NBC Sports Phila. — Philadelphia at San Diego (radio: 1230, 1340 AM, 93.1, 94.1, 100.7 FM)
10 p.m.;MLBN — NY Mets at LA Dodgers
NFL
8 p.m.;ESPN — Preseason: Kansas City at Arizona
8 p.m.:;NFLN — Preseason: Cincinnati at Washington
RUGBY
4 a.m.;FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canberra
6 a.m.;FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith
SAILING
9 a.m.;CBSSN — SailGP: The Denmark Grand Prix, Aarhus, Denmark
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy
TENNIS
11 a.m.;TENNIS — Cincinnati: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Quarterfinals
7 p.m.;TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD