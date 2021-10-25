 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's fairly calm but Tuesday night brings heavy rain, winds
0 comments

Tuesday's fairly calm but Tuesday night brings heavy rain, winds

After heavy rain and thunderstorms Monday night, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says you'll have plenty of dry time Tuesday. However, soaking rain will return for Tuesday night, as the strongest winds of the nor'easter howl.

After heavy rain and thunderstorms Monday night, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says you'll have plenty of dry time Tuesday. However, soaking rain will return for Tuesday night, as the strongest winds of the nor'easter howl.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News