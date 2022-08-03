TUCKERTON
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Plans to build an Amazon delivery facility in the township appear to have been shelved, dampening hopes of bringing the on…
ATLANTIC CITY — Those flocking to the area’s beaches in order to beat the oppressive heat may be in for a shock.
ATLANTIC CITY — Bill Butler, who is homeless, was awake at 7 a.m. on Monday when he and about 20 others were abruptly visited by city official…
A Brigantine man died in a massive crash that closed miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension in Carbon County for hours Friday …
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Staying overnight in a Spirit Halloween store sounds like fun for fans of spooky season.
ATLANTIC CITY — James Sarkos has been named acting chief of the Atlantic City Police Department, leading local officials to hope he will soon …
Paul Sacco has been actively involved with St. Joseph Academy football for nearly half a century.
CAMDEN — Two South Jersey men Thursday were the latest to plead guilty to defrauding state and local health benefits programs through claims f…
New Jersey Superior Court Judge Michael Blee has ordered the state to make an immediate payment of $2.36 million to Atlantic County, and more …
LOWER TOWNSHIP — The moon was wrapped in fog over Cape May Harbor, like a pearl in an oyster. It was a little after 5 a.m., and air conditione…
