Cape May Harriet Tubman museum welcomes first visitors: The museum was the vision of Cape May resident Bob Mullock, who convinced the church to allow him to organize the project. It took about two years of work by local contractors. Once expected to be demolished, the building has been thoroughly renovated.
Atlantic City honors 'man with the red bandanna,' other 9/11 heroes: Welles Remy Crowther is called "the man with the red bandanna" because that is how the people he saved described him — wearing the bandanna across his mouth and nose as he calmed them and led them down from the 78th floor.
Ed Rehill, longtime Holy Spirit crew assistant, remembered as teacher: Rehill was a sculler for West Catholic High School in Philadelphia and coached many successful Holy Spirit scullers in more than 30 years of coaching.
Already elite, Eagles' Wentz worked in the offseason to improve his mechanics: Even the best quarterbacks have flaws. And sometimes their greatest strengths can exacerbate a weakness.
Stockton University announces $25,000 Holocaust and genocide studies scholarship: Ann and Howard Rosenberg created the Jadzia and David Greenbaum Memorial Scholarship to honor Ann’s parents, who met in a displaced persons camp in Germany after World War II.
