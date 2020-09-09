Public Eye: Wrangleboro Road

Starting at about 10 a.m., the TSA will be conducting training in the area of Wrangleboro and Tilton roads near the airport, according to the Hamilton Township police. Loud bangs will be a result of this training and should last until 3 p.m. 

