Smoking is currently banned in Atlantic City casinos. Will it ever return?: David G. Schwartz, a casino historian, author and former director of the Center for Gaming Research at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, believes Atlantic City casinos will permit smoking when they are allowed to “since it’s the way ‘we’ve always done it.’”
Donald Trump Jr. to appear at Smithville fundraiser Tuesday, protest planned: Speakers will discuss fiscal accountability, lowering taxes, responsible development, job creation and common-sense governance during the forum, which is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Amy Kennedy announces infrastructure plan for South Jersey: “We know that South Jersey was struggling even before COVID-19 hit. Now we’re in crisis. We need strong and bold leadership,” Kennedy said.
Eagles season-ticket holders cope with a season at home: Along with the Eagles, the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers and Rams, New York Jets and Giants are not allowing fans until further notice.
Galloway man arrested, charged with trying to lure child in Atlantic City: Gaetano Reale, 59, was charged with luring a minor into a motor vehicle and several motor vehicle offenses. The child reported that Reale told her she was cute and asked if she wanted a ride.
