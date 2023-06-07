LINWOOD — Police are searching for a pickup truck that they say damaged a city park Tuesday evening.
The truck was involved in a car crash at All Wars Memorial Park off Shore Road and Wabash Avenue around 7:49 p.m., according to a Facebook post from police.
The crash caused property damage to the park, police said.
Surveillance footage shows the truck turning away from a fence, leaving a plume of dust behind.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 609-926-7982 or email tips@linwoodpd.org.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin