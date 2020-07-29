Four New York men charged in a melee last week on the Tropicana Atlantic City casino floor that ended with three men stabbed and a robbery were ordered detained Tuesday until trial. All four men are in the Atlantic County Jail, and their next appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 10 before Judge Rodney Cunningham.
The New Jersey Athletic Conference officially canceled its fall sports season due to ongoing health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement comes one month after The College of New Jersey, which competes in the NJAC, decided to independently cancel its varsity and club sports for the fall semester.
Miss May has reappeared off the coast of New Jersey. The 10-foot great white shark pinged near Atlantic City and Ocean City just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to marine life data collecting nonprofit Ocearch. A ping occurs when a tagged shark breaches the water for at least 90 seconds.
Nearly every aspect of the Stockton University campus in Galloway Township, from occupancy levels in classrooms to availability of water fountains to spacing of chairs in common areas, is being adjusted before staff and students return to college for the fall 2020 semester as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Students will be taking a pledge to follow safety protocols and will be given a health questionnaire.
Josh Hood, a 2018 St. Augustine Prep graduate, had a standout freshman campaign last year with the University of Pennsylvania baseball team, capturing the Ivy League Rookie of the Year award. Hood has been playing this summer with the Macon Bacon of the Coastal Plains League, a summer, wood-bat league for the top collegiate players across the country.
