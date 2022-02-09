Tropicana Casino Resort

Caesars Rewards VIPs are invited to an epic game day party, complete with specials and tons of action, in an invite-only Super Bowl LVI party.

Mere mortals can swing by Chickie & Pete’s for a $65.99 all-you-can-eat menu and Sunday beer specials including crab fries, crabby sweets, classic and boneless cutlets and wings, as well as cheese and cheesesteak nachos, salads, roast beef and pork, cheesesteaks, Pete-zza, and mussel options.

And both A ‘Dam Good Sports Bar and Hooters are serving up wing specials for every crazed fan – the NFC traditional package priced at $86.99 and AFC boneless package for $72.99, both which include 50 traditional or boneless wings, one pound of steamed or buffalo shrimp and bleu cheese or ranch options.

At Caesars Sportsbook at Tropicana, one of the largest sportsbooks in Atlantic City, there are plenty of places to kick back and enjoy the game, including elevated VIP areas for the biggest fans. If you’re not staying for the whole game, be sure to grab some grub from Carmine’s … just order ahead at 609-572-9300. Platters must be ordered by Feb. 11.

