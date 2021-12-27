 Skip to main content
Tropicana Atlantic City
Tropicana Atlantic City

Start NYE off with a bang with a vibrant firework performance at 9 p.m. on the Boardwalk before heading into the Tropicana Casino floor, where guests can welcome in the New Year under a kaleidoscope of balloons accompanied by a live broadcast of the Times Square Countdown. While at Tropicana, head to Boogie Nights for a 2-hour open bar and hors d’oeuvres from 9 to 11 p.m. with a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight. At Anthem, celebrate New Year’s Eve with a Frozen Fantasy that includes a 3-hour hosted bar package from 9 p.m. to midnight, plus party favors, noisemakers and a complimentary icy cold champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $75 in advance. At Firewaters Saloon, Glenn Roberts takes the stage at 10 p.m., while Vito G plays Kiss Kiss Nightclub; and it’s a NYE in Havana at Cuba Libre. Located at 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Tropicana.net.

