Tropical storm warnings are up for the Jersey Shore

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Jersey Shore counties for the foreseeable future. Now is the time to prepare for impacts from Elsa. If your basement usually floods during heavy rain, remove vulnerable objects now.

Cut down any hanging tree branches if you're along or near the shore, so the winds from Elsa don't snap them off and cause damage. Also, find your safe tornado space, in case one quickly moves onshore. Stay in the center of your building, away from windows, on the lowest floor possible.

My expectation is that a tropical storm warning will go into place early Thursday, as the system becomes imminent.

The last tropical storm watch South Jersey had was just last year. During Tropical Storm Isaias, which impacted the region with the largest power outage since Superstorm Sandy on August 4, tropical storm watches went up for the area.

