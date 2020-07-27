An already record breaking pace to the 2020 Hurricane Season will likely increase its buffer room. On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center said its monitoring a tropical wave traveling across the lower latitude of the Atlantic Ocean.
Called Invest 92L, this has an 80% chance of turning into Tropical Storm Iasias by Wednesday morning and a 90% chance of that happening by Saturday morning.
#Invest92L appears to have enough rotation to eventually wrap up into a TC, but it will be a gradual process given its behemoth size. The longer it takes, the better news for NE Caribbean islands. Hard to nail down track until it consolidates. Impacts Wed/Thu for Leeward Islands. pic.twitter.com/xVT1zBByNi— Levi Cowan (@TropicalTidbits) July 27, 2020
