An already record breaking pace to the 2020 Hurricane Season will likely increase its buffer room. On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center said its monitoring a tropical wave traveling across the lower latitude of the Atlantic Ocean.

NHC Invest 92L

As of 8 a.m. Monday morning, Invest 92L has a 80% chance of turning into a tropical system by Wednesday morning. The next name on the list is called Isaias. 

Called Invest 92L, this has an 80% chance of turning into Tropical Storm Iasias by Wednesday morning and a 90% chance of that happening by Saturday morning.

Tags

Load comments