Tropical Storm Isaias was developing Wednesday, and storm warnings are out. Isaias would be the ninth named tropical system in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin this year. Direct South Jersey landfall is unlikely. Since 1900, only 10 tropical storms or hurricanes have made landfall in South Jersey. However, anything from flooding rains to coastal flooding to dangerous rip currents is in the realm of possibility.
Egg Harbor Township students could return to school two days a week for half days and receive three days of virtual instruction under one of four proposals the local school district presented during a special meeting Tuesday. All districts must submit their plans to the state for approval by early August.
Juan Duran, 49, of Vineland, had never been sick in his life, never had surgeries or was admitted to the hospital. Duran ended up in the hospital battling COVID-19 for 48 days. Health officials say Duran is a cautionary tale and warn that it's no time to let up on keeping safe and slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Boardwalks and beaches up and down the coast have seen a significant increase in litter as more people pack them and COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease. Images of the trash have made their way to social media, to the displeasure of residents and vacationers alike. It's an issue officials are well aware of and have begun to address.
The Final Out Tournament, a high school girls softball, six-team, double-elimination event will be held Monday to Wednesday at Fiocchi Field in Vineland. Vineland, Buena Regional, Egg Harbor Township, Mainland Regional, Cedar Creek and Williamstown are among the teams signed up, said Bob Dickenson, who organized the tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.