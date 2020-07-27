An already record breaking pace to the 2020 Hurricane Season will likely increase its buffer room. On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center starts to issue a forecast track on "Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine", which will likely turn into Tropical Storm Isaías by Wednesday morning.

NHC Invest 92L

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, potential tropical cyclone nine has been issued a forecast track by the National Hurricane Center

The storm already contains maximum tropical storm force winds, at 40 mph. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico. The northern coast of the Dominican Republic is in a tropical storm watch.

