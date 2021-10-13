Triton (4-2) at Atlantic City (3-2)
6 p.m. Friday
The teams enter the game undefeated in the National Division. Atlantic City quarterback Eric Strecker threw for 160 yards and a TD in last Saturday’s 33-6 loss to EHT. Justin Brown has rushed for 867 yards for Triton, which has won four straight.
