Trio charged during cross-county drug probe

TOMS RIVER — Two Mays Landing residents and a third person from Atlantic City face various charges following an investigation into illegal drug activity in Atlantic and Ocean counties.

Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, was taken to the Ocean County jail, where he will stay upon a detention hearing, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release Monday.

Abdullah is charged with maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility, distribution of five ounces or more of methamphetamine, possession of more than five ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, distribution of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin, possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute more than five ounces of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, certain persons not to possess a firearm, possession of a weapon during CDS offense, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon or device, eluding and financial facilitation of criminal activity.

The others - Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City - are only charged with varying drug offenses.

Harmon is charged with conspiracy to distribute more than five ounces of methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute more than one-half once but less than five ounces of heroin. Smith is only charged with conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of Heroin with intent to distribute, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Both were issued summons to Ocean County court, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The arrests stem from a joint effort between the Prosecutor's Office and various law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, into illegal sales of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Authorities carried out the search warrant on Thursday. Teams were stationed at two residences in Mays Landing and a third in Atlantic City. Another team followed Abdullah as he was driving on the Garden State Parkway from Little Egg Harbor Township, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The team followed Abdullah to where he left the Parkway and onto a dirt road in Galloway Township, stopping his car and leading law enforcement on a foot chase before being caught, the Prosecutor's Office said.

While on foot, Abdullah tossed unidentified items into a surrounding wooded area, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Meanwhile, the teams at the homes entered their respective properties, seizing about 14 ounces of methamphetamine, 3,550 wax folds of heroin, paraphernalia, a stolen handgun and $14,900 in cash from all three.

Harmon was taken into custody at a Mays Landing residence, while Smith was arrested in Atlantic City, the Prosecutor's Office said.