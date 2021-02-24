Tribute band Bark at the Moon comes to Landis Theater

ACW: How do you approach the visual elements of the show?

DH: Obviously, our singer Greg (Gory) tries to dress up to look as close to Ozzy as possible. Right now we have a backdrop that looks like a stone wall as well as two side scrims with werewolves on them. We are actually looking to revamp things with some new artwork too. We try to keep things as visual as possible. During one song Greg comes out with a big cross — we try to make it entertaining. I like to tell people, ‘If you close your eyes, you would swear you are listening to the record and if you open your eyes you would swear you are at a live Ozzy show back in the 80s.’

ACW: As far as your song selections — do you stick to one period in Ozzy’s career?

DH: We hit all eras. Nothing is off limits. We do some of the required Black Sabbath stuff, all the hits from Ozzy’s solo era, some of his more recent stuff and even a bunch of the deep cuts for the diehards.

ACW: Heavy metal generally has a very limited appeal, but Ozzy seems to be the exception to that rule. A lot of people who wouldn’t normally listen to metal are Ozzy fans. Why do you think that is?

DH: Ozzy is one of those entertainers that managed to cross generations. And part of it is certainly because he did the reality shows. But he has become more than just a musician. He’s a cultural icon.

