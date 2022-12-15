TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE

Cumberland Regional
Coach: Bill Hocker
Last season’s record: 7-18
2022-23 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Colts will rely on eight seniors, four of whom have played varsity basketball for the past three seasons. Senior guard Ethan Turner averaged nearly 17 points last season. Junior guard Lukas Weist contributes on both offense and defense. He made 25 3-pointers and had 32 steals last season.
Wildwood
Coach: Scott McCracken
Last season’s record: 17-11
2022-23 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Warriors return two starters. Junior guard Junior Hans, a three-year starter, averaged 17.6 points last season. Junior guard Ryan Troiano leads the defense. Jordan Fusick, a 5-7 junior, was the sixth man last season and made 55 3-pointers.