SOMERS POINT — A flip-flop wearing white male suspect robbed the Republic Bank on New and Bethel roads Thursday afternoon, then escaped on foo…
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating allegations of sexual harassment from members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol.
SOMERS POINT — Information from the public helped police arrest a suspect Tuesday in a robbery at Republic Bank, police said Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 77-year-old woman was found dead by officers Tuesday when they responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, police s…
CAMDEN — Police arrested three Camden residents and one Gloucester Township man and seized $350,000 worth of evidence including fentanyl, hero…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Lidl, a German-based grocery store, opened Wednesday on Fire Road with a steady flow of customers ready to shop.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a missing boy who walked away from home.
ATLANTIC CITY — Talks are underway about how to craft legislation to continue the state takeover of the city for another four to five years.
ATLANTIC CITY. N.J. (AP) — A large offshore wind energy project planned off the coast of New Jersey will connect onshore to two former power p…
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association took a major step toward revamping the high school sports calendar Wednesday morning.
