TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE

Cumberland Regional
Coach: Zach Grigioni
Last season’s record: 8-12
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Colts will rely on their pitching. Junior Connor Bonham struck out 24 in 17 /23 innings last season. Junior Luke Fithian and senior Scott Price also provide pitching depth.
Wildwood
Coach: Rich Hans
Last season’s record: 5-15
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Warriors return seven starters but are young and lack experience on the mound. Senior pitcher Dom Troiano had a 3.23 ERA and struck out 32 in 31 innings last season. Senior utility player Ernie Troiano batted .360 last season.
