TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE

  • 0

Cumberland Regional

Coach: Zach Grigioni

Last season’s record: 8-12

2022 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Colts will rely on their pitching. Junior Connor Bonham struck out 24 in 17 /23 innings last season. Junior Luke Fithian and senior Scott Price also provide pitching depth.

Wildwood

Coach: Rich Hans

Last season’s record: 5-15

2022 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Warriors return seven starters but are young and lack experience on the mound. Senior pitcher Dom Troiano had a 3.23 ERA and struck out 32 in 31 innings last season. Senior utility player Ernie Troiano batted .360 last season.

