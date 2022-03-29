 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE

Cumberland Regional

Coach: Scarlett Weist

Last season’s record: 1-13

2022 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Colts are young. Seniors Gianna Trexler (P/1B) and Cioni Simmons (CF) lead the team.

Wildwood

Coach: Teresa Cunniff

Last season’s record: 6-11

2022 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Warriors return a solid core and should improved defensively. Senior Ava Troiano led the team with 21 RBIs and 26 runs scored last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
