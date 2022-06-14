Tri-Cape hoping to make a run at 2nd straight Carpenter Cup championship in Philly this week

Some of the best high school baseball players in South Jersey are coming together this week to try to repeat as Phillies Carpenter Cup Classic champions in Philadelphia.

So, a lot of hard work and long practices to prepare, right? Nah.

Since the New Jersey high school season has barely ended for some players, and is ongoing for others, the Tri-Cape team was set to gather Tuesday for the first time and give it another shot. In 2021, Tri-Cape beat another New Jersey team, Mercer County, 5-3 in the final at Citizens Bank Park.

“They’re going to show up tomorrow for the first time and we’ll mesh them together for nine innings and try to get the best results we can out of them,” head coach D.J. Gore, of Highland Regional, said Monday morning.

Hey, it worked out nicely last year.

“We had a good run of it” in 2021, he said, calling the first championship in Tri-Cape history “a big deal.”

The defending champions were scheduled to open play in the single-elimination tournament against Chester County on Tuesday at UYA Showcase Field at FDR Park (Broad Street and Pattison Avenue). The winner will play either Berks County or Delaware South in the quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the park’s UYA Ashburn Field. The semifinals will be played at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, the final at Showcase Field next Monday.

Billy Kern, the Mainland Regional head coach and a Tri-Cape assistant coach for several years, said he likes the team they’ll take to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

“I think we’ve got a great group of guys,” Kern said Monday morning. “If you look at the 25-man roster, (there are players from) teams that had deep runs in the playoffs, and then if you look on the individual side, there are some extremely talented players.”

The Carpenter Cup, named for former Phillies owners Bob and Ruly Carpenter, began in 1986 as a showcase event to give high school players more exposure to college and pro scouts. It has been held annually since then except for 2020, when it was canceled due to the pandemic. Among the Carpenter Cup alumni who have gone on to reach the major leagues: Mike Trout, Mike Piazza and Ben Davis. This year, 16 teams and more than 400 players will participate.

The Tri-Cape coaching staff is, like the player roster, a mix of Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference representatives. It also includes Brent Bean of Atlantic City; Andrew Bristol of Ocean City; Jim Slade of Williamstown; Bob Delvecchio of Kingsway Regional; and Ed Charlton, co-owner of the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville and one of Tri-Cape’s primary sponsors this year.

Gore said he has relied heavily on Kern’s input about players from the Cape-Atlantic League, and the teams have been well-represented by both high school leagues.

“We work really well with the two conferences together,” Gore said of the staff. “We’re always well represented on both sides. … (Kern has) done that the last couple of years, and he does a great job.”

The tournament also includes teams from Pennsylvania and Delaware. Some of those teams are able to hold tryouts and practices before the tournament begins. The Jersey teams, because of their high school schedules, sort of wing it.

But Gore and his staff don’t need to have had practices with their team to recognize the talent.

“I think it’s a fairly strong lineup from top to bottom. I think when you go from your first group to your second group, there’s no drop-off at all,” he said.

Kern said the Tri-Cape coaches have learned that keeping some strong depth available on the bench for late-game situations can determine who wins and loses. “I think the thing that we as a coaching staff have figured out the last couple of years is you have to be balanced from the first inning through the ninth inning,” he said.

These kinds of all-star teams also demand an emphasis on teamwork. Teams, for example, might have four or five shortstops, Gore said, so players are asked to take on other positions or get in the lineup as a designated hitter.

“We just ask them to buy in to get them to Citizens Bank Park, and that’s what last year’s group was so good at doing. … I think this group should be nothing different than we’ve had in years past,” he said.

And while Tri-Cape will enter the tournament with no practices behind them, Kern also has no worries about the team’s cohesion.

“I think with the growth of travel ball, a lot of the camaraderie is already built in. There’s a lot of opportunity for discussion in the dugout. That was one of the strength of last year’s team. They jelled really fast and were supportive of each other from start to finish.”

Notes: Tournament games are free and open to the public. ... The N.J. teams include Mercer County, Burlington County, Olympic Colonial and Jersey Shore, all of which have won at least two Carpenter Cup championships. … It has been six years since a team from outside of the Garden State has won the championship. Pennsylvania’s Suburban One American/Continental won the 2016 tournament. ... The softball Carpenter Cup will begin Monday at FDR Park. Tri-Cape will play Mercer County at noon and Inter-Ac/BAL at 4 p.m. The local team won the 2014 championship.

