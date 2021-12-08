 Skip to main content
Trey McLeer
Trey McLeer

MCLEER St. Augustine football player Trey McLeer

Trey McLeer

St. Augustine Prep

5-11 175 Sr. All-Around

McLeer excelled at quarterback and defensive back for the Hermits. He threw for 1,136 yards and 14 TDs and also made 69 tackles. He will continue his career at Saint Francisc University in Pennsylvania.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
