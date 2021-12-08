Trey McLeer
St. Augustine Prep
5-11 175 Sr. All-Around
McLeer excelled at quarterback and defensive back for the Hermits. He threw for 1,136 yards and 14 TDs and also made 69 tackles. He will continue his career at Saint Francisc University in Pennsylvania.
