Trevor Nolan, St. Augustine Prep

On January 31 2022, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School hosts swimming with St.Augustine boys and Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls. Hermit Trevor Nolan placed first in the 100 Free.

The junior finished fifth in the 100 freestyle (47.40) at the MOC and was 13th in the 50 freestyle. Led the Prep with wins in the 50 freestyle (21.70) and the 100 freestyle (47.94) in the 86-84 state Non-Public A semifinal loss to Seton Hall Prep.

Breaking News