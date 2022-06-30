 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trevor Cohen

Trevor Cohen headshot

Cohen

Trevor Cohen

Holy Spirit senior

Cohen played both quarterback and running back for the Spartans. He rushed for 597 yards and five TDs and threw for 1.635 yards and 16 TDs. Cohen played center field in baseball, batting .500 with six home runs. He will play baseball at Rutgers University.

