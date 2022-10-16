Trevin Delgozzo, St. Joseph Academy

The senior kicked three field goals, including the 34-yard winner with one second left, as the Wildcats rallied to beat Lenape 29-28. In addition to his field goals, Delgozzo also flawlessly executed a pair of onside kicks that St. Joe recovered to spark its comeback. The Wildcats (5-1) play Delsea Regional (7-0) at Rowan University 7 p.m. Friday.