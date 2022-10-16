 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trevin Delgozzo, St. Joseph Academy

  • 0
Trevin Delgozzo

The senior kicked three field goals, including the 34-yard winner with one second left, as the Wildcats rallied to beat Lenape 29-28. In addition to his field goals, Delgozzo also flawlessly executed a pair of onside kicks that St. Joe recovered to spark its comeback. The Wildcats (5-1) play Delsea Regional (7-0) at Rowan University 7 p.m. Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News