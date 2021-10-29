Trenton 0, Bridgeton 28 - FINAL

Richard Mosley scored two touchdowns, Jermaine Bell rushed over 100 yards, and the Bridgeton High School defense blanked Trenton Central 28-0 in a West Jersey Football League game Friday.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-4 on a wet and windy night at Jim Hursey Memorial Stadium. Trenton fell to 3-6.

Bell carried 18 times for 114 yards. Daveon Morris added 97 rushing yards on 15 carries. The Bulldogs held Trenton Central to 80 yards of total offense.

Bell's 17-yard TD run and Mosley's run on the 2-point conversion gave the Bulldogs an 8-0 lead with 2:43 left in the first quarter.

Bridgeton extended its lead to 16-0 early in the second on Morris' 1-yard score and Bell's 2-point conversion run.

Mosley added a 3-yard TD run in the third and a 2-yard score in the fourth.

Trenton;0 0 0 0—0

Bridgeton;8 8 6 6—28

FIRST QUARTER

B—Bell 17 run (Mosley run)

SECOND QUARTER

B—Morris 1 run (Bell run)