Trent Brockmeier, 58, of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, a former executive at Central Rexall Drugs Inc., has been charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and a second conspiracy to commit identity theft by using individuals’ personal identifying information without their consent.

