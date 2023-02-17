Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce can catch a football, but can he make Studio 6B laugh?

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, Kelce will make his Saturday Night Live debut alongside musical guest Kelsea Ballerini on March 4.

Kelce will be the first athlete to host the sketch comedy show since 2020, when now-retired defensive end J.J. Watt spoofed The Bachelor and made a lot of jokes about being tall. Only nine other football players, including one Eagle, have hosted SNL in its 48-year history. (Before famed coach John Madden hosted in 1982, he had a one-season stint on the Birds' practice squad.)

Kelce is funny — at least when his brother and Eagles offensive line fixture Jason is around to talk a little trash. The pair started hosting a podcast called New Heights last fall, and its mixture of sports talk and brotherly ribbing has made it a consistent chart topper.

That was, of course, before Travis and Jason became the first brothers to play one another in the Super Bowl, catapulting their mother, Donna, into the spotlight as someone who roots for both teams, brings cookies to the function, and holds a lot of love for her sons.

Will Jason make a drive-by SNL appearance, dressed as a Batman who is too nice to do much crime fighting? Or will Donna show up to Travis' opening monologue with a Tupperware of baked goods?

Football rivalry aside, the Kelces are known to show out for each other, like when Travis encouraged Chiefs fans to raise over $120,000 for Jason's nonprofit, the Be Philly Foundation.