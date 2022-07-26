Traveling democracy project finds a summer home at Atlantic Cape

Atlantic Cape Community College is hosting an exhibition from the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., for the next month on one of the most important national topics — voting.

“Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” is on display through Aug. 13 at the college’s G Building Student Center, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. The exhibit opened on July 11 and is on display from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

“Part of our aim is to have programs that are free and available to the public,” said Atlantic Cape’s dean of professional and liberal studies, Denise-Marie Coulter. A member of the college since 1993, Coulter said she believes this is the first traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institute to stop at the college during her time here.

“Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” explores the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by and for the people” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union,” which is from the preamble of the U.S. Constitution.

The display includes archival and educational video, campaign souvenirs, protest material and voter memorabilia, contemporary and historical photos and multimedia interactive displays with short games.

For about a year, Atlantic Cape worked with the New Jersey Council of the Humanities to obtain this exhibit, which is part of the Democracy Conversation Project, Coulter said.

ACCC was one of only six New Jersey community colleges, out of 18, to be chosen to host this exhibit, Coulter said.

Carin Berkowitz, executive director of the New Jersey Council for the Humanities, said she first heard the touring exhibition was available in 2019 and reserved it for appearances in the state. The exhibit is presented by the Museum on Main Street and has been made possible at Atlantic Cape by the N.J. Council for the Humanities.

“With Jan. 6 and Ukraine, an exhibit about voting and democracy is even more crucial now than in 2019,” Berkowitz said. “The goal is to get everyone to collectively talk about our shared investment in democracy... It feels like a really important time to have those conversations.”

Many themes are covered including introducing visitors to the context and main controversies behind America’s democratic system; and what does it mean to be a citizen and what are the rights and responsibilities of American citizens.

The college had to abide by certain specifics to land the exhibit, Coulter said. Direct sunlight couldn’t hit it. The room had to be large enough and able to accommodate those with disabilities, she said.

“There are actual artifacts — magazines, campaign buttons and bumper stickers. It’s really neat,” Coulter said. “What different candidates give away is fun to see.”

The League of Women Voters of New Jersey has helped by providing at least a dozen volunteers, but the college also has help from students, faculty and the American Association of University Women, Coulter said.

“I hope people will take advantage of an exhibit from the Smithsonian in Southern New Jersey,” Coulter said. “The topic is so important and current. The exhibit covers the history that led up to the rights we have today as voters.”

The 700-square-feet traveling exhibits — three other similar displays are touring simultaneously — are spinoffs from the permanent 7,000-square-foot exhibition titled, “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith,” housed in the Smithsonian.

The permanent exhibit has been on display since at least 2018, and the traveling displays hit the road in July 2020, said Terri Cobb, registrar for Museum on Main Street, a program of the Smithsonian Institute traveling exhibition series.

A couple thousand people usually come to see each exhibit per venue, Cobb said.

“There has been a lot of excitement about it,” Cobb said about the traveling exhibits. “It has been very well received. It’s fully booked.”