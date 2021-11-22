 Skip to main content
What airports could have delays this Thanksgiving Week
What airports could have delays this Thanksgiving Week

People checking in at Atlantic City International Airport during holiday travel Friday Nov, 19, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Travel week is here and if you're whether you're flying to friends and family or heading for a Thanksgiving vacation, look for mostly smooth sailing at the airport.

Tuesday

Tuesday AP Weather Delays.JPG

Strong winds out of the north may cause a few issues at Atlantic City International Airport. Gusts will be out of the north 30 to 35 mph during the day.

However, any weather issues will end once you're in the air. Spirit Airlines destinations in Florida, as well as Cancun, will be calm and sunny. The same cold front that will drop New Jersey into winter mid-week will bring chilly temperatures there as well. Florida will have highs in the mid 60s to mid-70s. Cancun will have highs in the low 80s, very comfortable, yes, but also below average.

Wednesday

Airport Wednesday.JPG

There will be no complaints when it comes to the weather and air travel here. ACY and Philadelphia International Airport will see lighter winds and a sunny sky. 

High temperatures in Florida will generally be in the 70s, with plenty of sunshine. Cancun again stays in the low 80s, under that tropical sun. 

Next Sunday

Sunday Weathe Delays.JPG

Coming back home may be a good or bad thing for you the Sunday after Thanksgiving. However, everyone could agree on at least smooth sailing at the airports.

There is potential for no problems from Cancun to Florida to the local airports. At the least all airports outside of ACY and Philadelphia will not have any weather complains. Temperatures will be back to their near tropical and tropical selves, in the upper 80s in Cancun to 75 to 85 degrees in Florida. 

Back in the mid-Atlantic, there is the potential for an Alberta Clipper, a cold, fast moving, low pressure system to pass. "Some delays" is highlight just because it is a number of days out. However, even in a worst case scenario, where rain mixes with the first snow of the season, widespread delays would be expected. 

