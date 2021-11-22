What airports could have delays this Thanksgiving Week

Travel week is here and if you're whether you're flying to friends and family or heading for a Thanksgiving vacation, look for mostly smooth sailing at the airport.

Tuesday

Strong winds out of the north may cause a few issues at Atlantic City International Airport. Gusts will be out of the north 30 to 35 mph during the day.

However, any weather issues will end once you're in the air. Spirit Airlines destinations in Florida, as well as Cancun, will be calm and sunny. The same cold front that will drop New Jersey into winter mid-week will bring chilly temperatures there as well. Florida will have highs in the mid 60s to mid-70s. Cancun will have highs in the low 80s, very comfortable, yes, but also below average.

Wednesday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There will be no complaints when it comes to the weather and air travel here. ACY and Philadelphia International Airport will see lighter winds and a sunny sky.

High temperatures in Florida will generally be in the 70s, with plenty of sunshine. Cancun again stays in the low 80s, under that tropical sun.

Next Sunday