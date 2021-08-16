Transforming the position: Offensive schemes facilitate change in quarterback roles

High School quarterbacks can come from anywhere.
Trevor Cohen of Holy Spirit discovered the position on a Brigantine beach. Ray Weed of Absegami didn’t become a quarterback until high school.
But no matter what their origin story, as the 2021 season begins Friday one thing is clear — high school quarterbacks are more important than ever.
“The quarterback position,” Weed said, “is mental. It’s physical. It’s a chess game.”
That chess game has gotten even more complex as more and more teams have adopted the spread offense, a system that demands the right signal caller.
Quarterbacks in the spread must be able to throw, be strong enough to run between the tackles and fast enough to break it to the outside. The quarterback must read defenders to decide whether to run, hand off or throw.
“The spread offense reinvented the quarterback position,” Mainland Regional Coach Chuck Smith said. “The quarterback was always the main point of the offense regardless of what system you’re running, but when you’re running a spread offense, you’re demanding so much more of the quarterback.”
High school football teams also throw more than ever nowadays. In 2009, four quarterbacks from Cape-Atlantic League schools threw at least 10 touchdown passes. In 2019, the last full high school season because the 2020 pandemic, eight CAL quarterbacks threw for double digit scores.
“You’ve gone from the days where you would throw five or seven times a game to where now, you’re in the 20s,” Smith said. “The spread offense is so sexy at the collegiate level that’s what high school kids want to do also. Everybody likes to throw the ball, it’s just a matter if you have that kid who can pull the trigger.”
This season many local football teams have that type of quarterback. In addition to Cohen and Weed, there’s Marlon Leslie of Mainland Regional, Nate Robbins of Millville, Eric Strecker of Atlantic City, Christian Rando of Egg Harbor Township, Brett Nabb of Middle Township, JC Landicini of Cedar Creek and Trey McLeer of St. Augustine Prep.
These quarterbacks all came to the position in different ways.
Weed played running back until taking over as the Braves quarterback early in his freshman year. Now, he’s hoping to become the first Braves quarterback to throw for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons.
Cohen got a kick out of throwing the football as a fifth grader on a Brigantine beach.
“I was like, ‘I’m going to try quarterback,’ ” Cohen said. “As soon as I played, I fell in love with it. You control the game. You have to be a leader.”
The position brings with it plenty of demands.
“It’s more like a job,” Weed said.
Most quarterbacks watch video each night after practice. They watch their own mistakes. They watch opposing defenses, hoping to pick up a clue to what the defense is going to do. If the cornerback is shaded in one direction, does that tip the type of coverage the defense will play? If a linebacker edges close to the line of scrimmage, does that mean a blitz is coming?
“Watching film is something you have to do on a daily basis,” Weed said.
Once the game starts, a quarterback’s life doesn’t get any less complicated. In the spread offense, the quarterback needs to know not only what every skill position player must do, but also the offensive line’s blocking schemes as well.
“My quarterback needs to be me on the field,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “I put a lot of trust in my quarterback. I want them to see what I see. I want them to feel what I would do. I want them to change plays the way that I would change plays, make the right read. I’m always in my quarterback’s ear.”
Quarterbacks can’t let emotions get the best of them no matter what happens during a game.
"Kids are looking to you,” Weed said. “You can have a bad drive, but you can’t let your body language go down. You have to stay cool, calm collected and bring your teammates up.”
Quarterbacks must start thinking about the next play as soon as the previous one is over.
Some teams huddle before running a play. Others don’t.
Cohen prefers the huddle.
“I can see everyone’s eyes,” Cohen said. “I get to look them in the eyes, so I know they’re listening to me. If I see a kid who’s nervous in the huddle, I’ll talk to him about it and calm him down.”
The quarterback is subject to much post-game analysis. It’s easy to spot his good and bad plays. The quarterback probably gets too much credit when a team wins and too much blame when it loses.
But that responsibility and attention is what makes the position so enticing.
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Cohen said.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com