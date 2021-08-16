Transforming the position: Offensive schemes facilitate change in quarterback roles

“It’s more like a job,” Weed said.

Most quarterbacks watch video each night after practice. They watch their own mistakes. They watch opposing defenses, hoping to pick up a clue to what the defense is going to do. If the cornerback is shaded in one direction, does that tip the type of coverage the defense will play? If a linebacker edges close to the line of scrimmage, does that mean a blitz is coming?

“Watching film is something you have to do on a daily basis,” Weed said.

Once the game starts, a quarterback’s life doesn’t get any less complicated. In the spread offense, the quarterback needs to know not only what every skill position player must do, but also the offensive line’s blocking schemes as well.

“My quarterback needs to be me on the field,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “I put a lot of trust in my quarterback. I want them to see what I see. I want them to feel what I would do. I want them to change plays the way that I would change plays, make the right read. I’m always in my quarterback’s ear.”

Quarterbacks can’t let emotions get the best of them no matter what happens during a game.