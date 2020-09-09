Atlantic City Expressway, Pleasantville Toll Plaza

According to 511nj.org:

There is construction and sign work on the Atlantic City Expressway eastbound between West of Atlantic City Convention Center/Eastern Terminus and Atlantic City Convention Center/Eastern Terminus. The left and center lanes will be closed until 2:30 p.m.

