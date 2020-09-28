Traffic lights in Wildwood change to flashing cycle starting Oct. 1

Traffic lights throughout the City of Wildwood will change to "FLASH CYCLE" for the winter months beginning Oct. 1.
A flashing red light is the equivalent of a stop sign. In the United States, Canada, Brazil and Australia, flashing yellow does not require traffic to stop, but drivers should exercise caution since opposing traffic may enter the intersection after stopping.
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
