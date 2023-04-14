TOMS RIVER — The westbound left lane of Route 37 will be closed for repairs on the Tunney Bridge deck and joint 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, announced the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Work on the Tunney Bridge is expected to continue on Mondays through Thursdays for a few weeks.

At least one lane will be maintained at all times, but the center lane may be closed at those same times, if necessary. The work won’t affect Route 37 eastbound traffic or commuters traveling the Mathis Bridge.

The repair work is part of a $9.6 million statewide Drawbridge Preventative Maintenance Contract.

Signs will be utilized to let commuters know about traffic pattern changes affiliated with the work, but the Department of Transportation advised motorist to slow down, use caution, and expect delays.

Motorists are encouraged to check the Department of Transportation’s traffic information website 511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information.