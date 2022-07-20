Trader Dave

The trade deadline is Aug. 2 and the Phillies will need to boost their roster.

It will be up to Dave Dombrowski, the president of baseball operations, to make the moves to put the Phillies in the postseason.

Philadelphia would have an immediate need for starting pitching. Zach Eflin has been out since June 25 with a knee injury and was set to reevaluated during the All-Star break.

It’s hard to see the Phillies making a playoff push with a combination of Bailey Falter (0-2, 4.82 ERA) and Cristopher Sanchez (1-1, 3.80) as a starter.

The Phillies could also use bullpen help and an extra bat.

It will be interesting to see if Dombrowksi is willing to include any of the team’s top prospects - pitchers Andrew Painter, Mick Abel and Griff McGarry and catcher Logan O’Hoppe - in deals to boost this year’s team.