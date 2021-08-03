 Skip to main content
Tracy Eisser, rowing
Tokyo Olympics Rowing

Tracy Eisser and Megan Kalmoe, of the United States, compete in the women's pair at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tracy Eisser, 31, Fair Lawn, Bergen County, rowing. Finished 10th in women's pair. In 2016, finished fifth. Has won two golds, one silver and one bronze at the world championships.

Daughter of Dudley and Marilyn...Has one brother, Christopher...Was a track and field athlete in high school, participating in the high jump, and competed at the New Jersey State Track and Field Championship in 2008...Was a Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association National Scholar Athlete from 2010-2012.

Source: TeamUSA.org

