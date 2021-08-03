Tracy Eisser, rowing

Tracy Eisser, 31, Fair Lawn, Bergen County, rowing. Finished 10th in women's pair. In 2016, finished fifth. Has won two golds, one silver and one bronze at the world championships.
Daughter of Dudley and Marilyn...Has one brother, Christopher...Was a track and field athlete in high school, participating in the high jump, and competed at the New Jersey State Track and Field Championship in 2008...Was a Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association National Scholar Athlete from 2010-2012.
Source: TeamUSA.org